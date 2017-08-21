Amal Clooney Stuns In Sheer Green Dress On Ritzy Dinner Date With George

looked absolutely stunning in a long green dress while on her latest dinner date with husbandat Harry's Bar in Cernobbio, Lake Como. As RadarOnline.com has learned from the sweet photos, the new parents looked in love and happier than ever while on their romantic late night outing. Amal's sheer green dress went perfectly with the tropical nature of the Italian town. She dazzled up her look with oversized metallic jewelry and elegant makeup. George went for his usual simple yet classy look, as he sported a black dress shirt and dark blue jeans.