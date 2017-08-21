Amal Clooney Stuns In Sheer Green Dress On Ritzy Dinner Date With George thumbnail

Amal Clooney Stuns In Sheer Green Dress On Ritzy Dinner Date With George

Could this famous pair be any more in love?

Amal Clooney looked absolutely stunning in a long green dress while on her latest dinner date with husband George Clooney at Harry's Bar in Cernobbio, Lake Como. As RadarOnline.com has learned from the sweet photos, the new parents looked in love and happier than ever while on their romantic late night outing. Amal's sheer green dress went perfectly with the tropical nature of the Italian town. She dazzled up her look with oversized metallic jewelry and elegant makeup. George went for his usual simple yet classy look, as he sported a black dress shirt and dark blue jeans.
The pair looked relaxed and content as they exited the upscale Italian restaurant.
Amal, 39, glowed in her date night attire, just weeks after giving birth to twins Ella and Alexander.
George, 56, came right behind her following their intimate dinner with friends.
They cuddled up to each other every chance they got, and could not have looked happier.
They even shared some laughs as hey headed home after their meal.
George whispered in his wife's ear during their adorable outing. As Radar previously reported, they two have been spotted on quite a few romantic dinners around Como during the last few months after welcoming their children.
Every date is even sweeter than the next. What do you think of these love-struck parents in their latest dinner date? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

