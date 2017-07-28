Game Of Thrones Star Lena Headey Selling Los Angeles Home – Despite Custody Battle!

Game Of Thrones Star Lena Headey Selling Los Angeles Home

The actress wants to live in Britain with children.

It looks like Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey is getting ready to quit America. The star has listed her luxury Los Angeles home for a cool $1.945million despite being involved in a custody battle with her ex-husband. RadarOnline.com has all the details ­– click through the images.

The British actress has listed her five bed, four bath, home complete with a pool in Sherman Oaks for $1.945 million after originally buying it for $790,000.

The star ­– who plays icy queen Cersei Lannister on Game Of Thrones – has been involved in a custody fight with her ex-husband Peter Loughran over their 3-year-old son Wylie.

Last year a judge ordered Headey, 43, to return to America with her little boy after she enlisted him in a British school without the father’s consent.

The couple finalized their divorce in 2013 and she has now moved on with director, Dan Cadan, with the couple having a two-year-old daughter Teddy.

It is understood that the judge has not given a final ruling in the custody case but with Headey listing her US home she could have struck an arrangement with Loughran.

The stunning residence has a huge garden that includes a large saltwater swimming pool, along with multiple seating areas, an outdoor shower and pretty fairy light lighting overhead.

The actress helped design the home which has natural wood floors and plenty of stunning features removed from it’s 1950’s original design.

The talented actress earned $2 million per episode during seasons seven and eight of the popular television fantasy drama.

