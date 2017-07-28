Game Of Thrones Star Lena Headey Selling Los Angeles Home – Despite Custody Battle!
1
of
9
1 of 9
It looks like Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey is getting ready to quit America. The star has listed her luxury Los Angeles home for a cool $1.945million despite being involved in a custody battle with her ex-husband. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Photo credit: Getty / Curbed
2 of 9
The British actress has listed her five bed, four bath, home complete with a pool in Sherman Oaks for $1.945 million after originally buying it for $790,000.
Last year a judge ordered Headey, 43, to return to America with her little boy after she enlisted him in a British school without the father’s consent.
Photo credit: Curbed
5 of 9
The couple finalized their divorce in 2013 and she has now moved on with director, Dan Cadan, with the couple having a two-year-old daughter Teddy.
Photo credit: Curbed
6 of 9
It is understood that the judge has not given a final ruling in the custody case but with Headey listing her US home she could have struck an arrangement with Loughran.
Photo credit: Curbed
7 of 9
The stunning residence has a huge garden that includes a large saltwater swimming pool, along with multiple seating areas, an outdoor shower and pretty fairy light lighting overhead.
Photo credit: Curbed
8 of 9
The actress helped design the home which has natural wood floors and plenty of stunning features removed from it’s 1950’s original design.
Photo credit: Curbed
9 of 9
The talented actress earned $2 million per episode during seasons seven and eight of the popular television fantasy drama. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
It looks like Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey is getting ready to quit America. The star has listed her luxury Los Angeles home for a cool $1.945million despite being involved in a custody battle with her ex-husband. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Photo credit: Getty / Curbed
The British actress has listed her five bed, four bath, home complete with a pool in Sherman Oaks for $1.945 million after originally buying it for $790,000.
Last year a judge ordered Headey, 43, to return to America with her little boy after she enlisted him in a British school without the father’s consent.
Photo credit: Curbed
The couple finalized their divorce in 2013 and she has now moved on with director, Dan Cadan, with the couple having a two-year-old daughter Teddy.
Photo credit: Curbed
It is understood that the judge has not given a final ruling in the custody case but with Headey listing her US home she could have struck an arrangement with Loughran.
Photo credit: Curbed
The stunning residence has a huge garden that includes a large saltwater swimming pool, along with multiple seating areas, an outdoor shower and pretty fairy light lighting overhead.
Photo credit: Curbed
The actress helped design the home which has natural wood floors and plenty of stunning features removed from it’s 1950’s original design.
Photo credit: Curbed
The talented actress earned $2 million per episode during seasons seven and eight of the popular television fantasy drama. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.