As the FBI keeps digging further to uncover Esteban Santiago's shooting spree motive, his aunt has just come forward with some new chilling details she witnessed in him before his attack on Dec. 6.

Maria Ruiz, who lives in New Jersey where Santiago was born, has revealed more warning signs she was noticing recently about the military veteran. "I don't know why this happened," she told reporters at her home.

Ruiz went on to admit that he seemed happy after the birth of his son in September, but things quickly took a turn for the worse. "Like a month ago, it was like he lost his mind," she said. "He said he saw things."

After Federal prosecutors charged Santiago on Saturday for an act of violence, it's now possible he could face the death penalty.

So far, it's unclear to officials why Santiago chose to make the attack in Florida. Officials also told the press on Saturday morning, it should've been red flag to the airline staff when he only checked a weapon and no other items were with him.

As Radar reported, multiple warning signs continue to be uncovered about the days leading up to the bloody rampage. According to an FBI office in Anchorage, Santiago had stopped in recently to admit he was being pushed to fight for ISIS. After he didn't show having any connections to the terrorist group, officers suggested he go through a mental evaluation.