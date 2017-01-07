1 of 7

New details are emerging about the gunman who opened fire in at Florida airport on Jan. 6, killing five people and injuring eight others near a baggage claim. The suspect has been identified as Esteban Santiago, who had flown from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. New reports claim he walked into the Alaskan airport only carrying one bag with his gun inside, which he checked.

The 26-year-old later arrived at Ft. Lauderdale, where he immediately went to the bathroom to unpack his pistol before walking out to open fire on the crowd.

Law enforcement managed to capture Santiago and take him into custody, where he's currently being held without bond on a murder charge.

Santiago reportedly works as a security guard back in Alaska, but hours after the shooting, officials discovered he was also part of the Alaska Army National Guard in 2014. However, the military gave him the boot after receiving poor reviews for his performance.

Now, officials are uncovering multiple warning signs leading up to the rampage. Santiago was spotted visiting the FBI office in Anchorage in November, where he admitted he was being pushed to fight for ISIS. Officials asked him to undergo a psych evaluation, which he voluntarily agreed to.