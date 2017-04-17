The character of Aunt Viv was played by two ­actresses. Janet Hubert originated the role but was unhappy with the a clause in her contract and quit after the third season — ­although some claim it was due to ­friction with Will. Daphne Maxwell Reid took over for the rest of the show's run. She had been a successful model before embarking on her acting career and was the first black woman to be on the cover of Glamour magazine.

One of the show's most emotional moments was inspired by Will's real-life heartache. Will's character must deal with the return of his deadbeat father, who's been absent from his life for 14 years. The reunion causes friction between Uncle Phil and Will, leading to a heated encounter between the pair when Will's dad disappoints him once again.Will's character delivered an unscripted monologue full of anger and vulnerability about being abandoned by his dad — something that had happened to the actor in real life — and his words and performance were fueled by his own raw emotions. It was a memorable — and stunning — scene for everyone. A shocked James Avery broke character to hug his co-star after the heart-wrenching outburst, which brought tears to the eyes of the live audience. The scene was done in one take, and although it wasn't perfect, the producers chose to keep it as is because they knew they could never repeat that ­incredible moment.