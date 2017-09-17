Fergie Steps Out With Kim Kardashian’s Fired Ex-Bodyguard

After Fergie
's shocking split from husband Josh Duhamel
, the singer has been seen with a new protector—Kim Kardashian
's former bodyguard Pascal Duvier
. After Kardashian's scary Paris robbery, the reality star and husband Kanye West
reportedly fired Duvier, but now, the bodyguard has another star to look after—and during very sensitive time. Fergie got on with her singing career this week, performing in concert in Rio, Brazil after her just-announced breakup from Duhamel
