Fergie Steps Out With Kim Kardashian’s Fired Ex-Bodyguard

Fergie's shocking split from husband Josh Duhamel, the singer has been seen with a new protector—Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard Pascal Duvier. After Kardashian's scary Paris robbery, the reality star and husband Kanye West reportedly fired Duvier, but now, the bodyguard has another star to look after—and during very sensitive time. Fergie got on with her singing career this week, performing in concert in Rio, Brazil after her just-announced breakup from Duhamel. He was seen exercising in Los Angeles.

Fergie, 42, arrived at the Rock in Rio concert with Kardashian's ex-bodyguard Duvier right by her side. The singer chatted with the imposing tough guy briefly before heading into the venue. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As the Daily Mail reported, sources said Kardashian didn't blame Duvier for the robbery. But he was out at a Paris nightclub providing protection for Kim's siblings Kourtney and Kendall at the time of the infamous jewelry heist, leaving Kim alone in her bedroom with no bodyguard when the men broke in. Now he is guarding Fergie, who is divorcing husband Duhamel. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kardashian and West made the difficult decision to let Duvier go but it appears he's rebounded by looking after Fergie on tour! Photo credit: BACKGRID