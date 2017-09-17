Fergie Steps Out With Kim Kardashian’s Fired Ex-Bodyguard thumbnail

Fergie Steps Out With Kim Kardashian's Fired Ex-Bodyguard

Josh Duhamel exercises after breakup, as singer is seen with notorious protector.

After Fergie's shocking split from husband Josh Duhamel, the singer has been seen with a new protector—Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard Pascal Duvier. After Kardashian's scary Paris robbery, the reality star and husband Kanye West reportedly fired Duvier, but now, the bodyguard has another star to look after—and during very sensitive time. Fergie got on with her singing career this week, performing in concert in Rio, Brazil after her just-announced breakup from Duhamel. He was seen exercising in Los Angeles. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more.

Fergie, 42, arrived at the Rock in Rio concert with Kardashian's ex-bodyguard Duvier right by her side. The singer chatted with the imposing tough guy briefly before heading into the venue.

Fergie, 42, arrived at the Rock in Rio concert with Kardashian's ex-bodyguard Duvier right by her side. The singer chatted with the imposing tough guy briefly before heading into the venue.

Onlookers were surprised as Duvier was the bodyguard that was with Kardashian's entourage when she was robbed at gunpoint in her suite in Paris in October 2016. He was allegedly fired by Kim and hubby West afterwards, as various outlets reported.

As the Daily Mail reported, sources said Kardashian didn't blame Duvier for the robbery. But he was out at a Paris nightclub providing protection for Kim's siblings Kourtney and Kendall at the time of the infamous jewelry heist, leaving Kim alone in her bedroom with no bodyguard when the men broke in. Now he is guarding Fergie, who is divorcing husband Duhamel.

Kardashian and West made the difficult decision to let Duvier go but it appears he's rebounded by looking after Fergie on tour!

Duhamel, 44, has been seen out and about a lot after the split announcement and this weekend, photographers caught him heading to his gym. Fergie was quoted as saying just days before the breakup revelation, "Love is pain."

The actor and Fergie are divorcing after eight years.

Duhamel's heartbroken father Larry told Radar that he still loves his daughter-in-law after the breakup news broke.

Radar's source says Fergie and Duhamel's marriage cracked due to lack of sex and living separate lives.

