Fergie Ditches Josh To Greet Fans In Brazil – Days After Divorce Shocker

While they have always been known as one of Hollywood's most adored couples, they had a few rocky moments during the start of their marriage – the biggest being Duhamel's alleged affair with a stripper. "When you go through difficult times, it really makes you stronger as a unit, as a partnership. It does for us, anyways. Our love today is a deeper love, definitely," Fergie said at the time. "We're stronger today definitely because of anything difficult that's happened with us. We deal with it, we communicate; communicating's the most important thing ." Are you surprised Fergie and Duhamel are already leading separate lives? Let us know in the comments below.