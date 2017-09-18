Fergie Ditches Josh To Greet Fans In Brazil – Days After Divorce Shocker

Josh Duhamel are already living separate lives, just days after their shocking divorce reveal! The hunky actor was seen spending time with son Axl, 4, back in Los Angeles, while hot mama Fergie hugged fans in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click through RadarOnline.com's photo gallery to see how the former couple is moving on without each other! Fergie and estranged husbandare already living separate lives, just days after their shocking divorce reveal! The hunky actor was seen spending time with son Axl, 4, back in Los Angeles, while hot mama Fergie hugged fans in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click through RadarOnline.com's photo gallery to see how the former couple is moving on without each other! Photo credit: BACKGRID

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE early this September. "We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family." Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the split came as a huge surprise to most, a video interview recently revealed Fergie had spoken out about her troubled relationship, days after sharing the news! Photo credit: BACKGRID

During a sit-down with The Breakfast Club radio crew , Fergie explained to talk show host Angela Yeethe meaning behind several of her newest songs. One of them is about "torturing yourself with a relationship you keep going back to," said the star, it's "something you can't leave or getaway from." Photo credit: BACKGRID

Noting that the "My Humps" star has been channeling her pain into song for the past year, former Black Eyed Peas band member DJ Poet told Radar: "I was so sad to hear about my good friend Stacy's split with Josh. They are remarkable parents and are such good people. That being said, I know that they will both find positive ways to move forward. And she already has!" Photo credit: BACKGRID

Another source close to the singer claimed that her marriage may have been the reason she hasn't released a song in 11 years. "Many of her friends believe he was holding her back," added the source. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"She started working on the album a year ago and devoted herself day and night to her music. When it comes out her fans will definitely get some insight as to what went wrong with their marriage because she wrote all of the songs herself," the insider continued. Photo credit: BACKGRID