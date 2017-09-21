Newly-Single Fergie Stuns At Premiere Of New Album, 11 Years After ‘Dutchess’ Release!

Fergie stunned fans with the release of her new visual album, Double Duchess this Wednesday night at iPic Theaters, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The pop star looked gorgeous and confident just days after she revealed her breakup from hubby of eight years, Josh Duhamel , 44. The star glowed in a silver metallic dress and boot heels as she smiled for photos on the red carpet. She was flanked by her bodyguard as assistants passed around cocktails from her tailor-made menu. Drinks included the Milfshake, Fergarita and Glamr. Boss Burgers and Ferguson wine were also served at the glitzy event. Click through to learn more about her much-awaited album. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Speaking about why she waited 11 years to release a follow up album to her original, Dutchess, Fergie, 42, said “you’ve gotta see all the crazy” all at once. She claimed if she released it in scattered parts it would not be a true representation of herself and she owed this experience to her fans. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

In the movie, her 4-year-old son Axl Duhamel makes an appearance. “He sings and dances around the house,” the singer said of her adorable son. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

His favorite song from her new album, is “Enchanté,” Fergie claimed. “When your kid is singing french… it just melts your heart.” Photo credit: INSTAR Images

When asked if she believes Axl will end up in entertainment she said that she isn’t sure yet but whatever he chooses to do she will support. “I’m a huge believer in the imagination and wherever those dreams take you,” she said. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

As reporters called her a gay icon, a flattered Fergie said: “I’m blessed because the LGBTQ community has gotten me through so many experiences in my life.” She continued saying that she felt so glad the community identified with her music and added that she too identified with them. “They’ve been supportive and loyal through the ups and the downs.” Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Fergie, who made her first public appearance in New York City after her divorce shocker, claimed that she was thrilled to be starting a new chapter of her life with this new visual album. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

When trying to describe it, she said: “I’ve always been a misfit, never wanted to fit into a box, never could, so this album encompasses all of that.” Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Added the “M.I.L.F. $” singer: “People always try to categorize, but I’ve just never been that girl.” Photo credit: INSTAR Images

After saying in an interview with The Breakfast Club that her song “Love Is Pain” came from her deep personal experiences, she explained to reporters that it was her tribute to ‘80s rock music. Photo credit: INSTAR Images