Fergie & Josh’s Last Miserable Moments Together: Inside Their Sad Last Days

Fergie
and Josh Duhamel
are divorcing after just eight years of marriage
, and RadarOnline.com has all the details on their last moments together! Click through these slides to see their last outing with their son, Axl Jack
.
Duhamel, 44, and Fergie, 42, took Axl, 4, to church on June 25 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Fergie distanced herself from her husband while walking to the Sunday service, and only held Axl’s hand.
Duhamel looked down at the ground, away from his family.
Radar reported that the couple announced their split on Sept. 14 ahead of Fergie’s Rock in Rio
performance. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a statement
. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”
Their relationship had been rocky from the start, with Duhamel allegedly cheating
on Fergie with a stripper ahead of their 2009 wedding.
Are you shocked by Duhamel and Fergie’s split? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.