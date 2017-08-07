Hot Mama! Fergie Shows Off Her ‘Humps’ In Teeny Bikini at 42

Hot mama Fergie
was just spotted looking hot and curvy in a teeny black bikini while on vacation in Hawaii, RadarOnline.com can report.
The busty singer spilled out of her skimpy top while enjoying the shade and looking adorable in pigtails.
She was all-smiles as she boasted her toned midriff and curvy frame.
Spilling out of her top, the gorgeous M.I.L.F. $ singer has nothing to hide.
As Radar readers know, Fergie is mom to 3-year-old Axl Jack Duhamel whom she shares with hubby of eight years, Josh Duhamel, 44.
"People are surprised that they have lasted this long," the insider told Radar. "But they are not. They are best friends before anything else." Or maybe it’s because Fergie’s hotter than ever! What do you think of her latest beach look? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.