Fergie cleavage bikini hawaii

M.I.L.F. Status

Hot Mama! Fergie Shows Off Her ‘Humps’ In Teeny Bikini at 42

The busty singer spilled out of her skimpy top while in Hawaii.

By
Posted on
Fergie cleavage bikini hawaii
View gallery 9
BACKGRID
Hot Mama! Fergie Shows Off Her ‘Humps’ In Teeny Bikini at 42
1 of 9
Hot mama Fergie was just spotted looking hot and curvy in a teeny black bikini while on vacation in Hawaii, RadarOnline.com can report.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The busty singer spilled out of her skimpy top while enjoying the shade and looking adorable in pigtails.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She was all-smiles as she boasted her toned midriff and curvy frame.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Just last month, the stunning singer was pictured showing off her amazingly toned body while playing around in the waves.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

This is not the first time the sexy star has put her voluptuous assets on display, as earlier this year she stunned in a barely-there teal bikini while on yet another beach getaway.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Spilling out of her top, the gorgeous M.I.L.F. $ singer has nothing to hide.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Fergie is mom to 3-year-old Axl Jack Duhamel whom she shares with hubby of eight years, Josh Duhamel, 44.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

A pal of the pair even confessed exclusively to Radar that the former Black Eyed Peas star and her doting husband are trying to conceive another child.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

"People are surprised that they have lasted this long," the insider told Radar. "But they are not. They are best friends before anything else." Or maybe it’s because Fergie’s hotter than ever! What do you think of her latest beach look? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments