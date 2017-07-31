Sexy Snaps!

Fergie Flaunts Her 42-Year-Old Beach Body In A Barely There Bikini

Click through for sultry images of the singer showing her her 'lady lumps.'

By
Posted on
View gallery 8
Fergie Flaunts Her 42-Year-Old Beach Body In A Barely There Bikini
1 of 8
Fergie has a hot body, and she’s not ashamed to put it on display! The bikini clad singer sizzled on the beach as she slipped into a sexy two-piece suit while on vacation over the weekend, and RadarOnline.com has obtained all the sexy snaps! Click through to see celeb mama's 42-year-old beach bod.
The sexy singer sizzled in a itty bitty brown bikini.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She was all smiles as she took a dip in the bright blue ocean in paradise.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sporting a super skimpy triangle top, the star's oversized assets nearly spilled right out!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

With matching bottoms, the chart-topping artist flaunted her perfectly taut tummy.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

...and impeccably toned legs to boot!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Talk about some serious fergalicious assets!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think of Fergie's bikini body? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments