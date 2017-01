1 of 11

Fergie showed her bikini body as she continued her family vacation in Maui. See the photos!

Josh Duhamel. Fergie strutted her stuff on the beach in Maui this week alongside husband

And she certainly turned some heads!

The 41-year-old rocked an itty bitty bikini for the outing, letting her curves hang out.

Later, she was spotted taking a dip.

The singer had some cleavage going on in more than one area.

Earlier, the starlet donned a hat and sexy cover-up while walking on the beach.

Too much sun! Fergie made sure to stay in the shade for a while as well.