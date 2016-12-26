1 of 10
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Did Kim Kardashian drop a bombshell on her family on Christmas about her and Kanye West? Click through to see the new sign that their marriage may finally be over.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The 37-year-old reality star was spotted attending momager Kris Jenner's major Christmas Eve bash.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"Going to New York for the Trump meeting was the worst thing that he has ever done, in her eyes," the source said. "But when she tried to get him to call off the meeting and come home, he refused."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
When Kanye finally came home, Kim became so desperate to cover up their marriage meltdown from fans, she decided to finally come out of hiding and force a few smiles with her troubled husband.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
According to what insiders told Radar, Kimye started "intensive couple's therapy." But the results may not be what Kim was hoping for. After docs told Kanye not to work following his mental breakdown just a few weeks ago, he's already ditching Kim again to go do business instead of fix his broken marriage.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Do you think Kim will give up on Kanye? Tell us in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X