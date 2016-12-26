1 of 10

Kris Jenner Christmas Eve Party 2016 #kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #family #london #paris #milan #newyork #la #miami #atlanta #kimye #kuwtk #kardashians #christmas #christmasparty #holidayspirit #festive #christmastime #khloekardashian #sisters #kourtneykardashian #kyliejenner A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:08pm PST She was caught on Khloe Kardashian's Snapchat during the event — where Kim was noticeably missing her wedding band!

Kris Jenner Christmas Eve Party 2016 #kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #family #london #paris #milan #newyork #la #miami #atlanta #kimye #kuwtk #kardashians #christmas #christmasparty #holidayspirit #festive #christmastime #khloekardashian #sisters A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:42pm PST Kim was also back to wearing her x-rated attire — baring major cleavage in a low-cut gold spaghetti-strap dress.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "Going to New York for the Trump meeting was the worst thing that he has ever done, in her eyes," the source said. "But when she tried to get him to call off the meeting and come home, he refused."