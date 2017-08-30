TIMELESS LOOKS TO WEAR AT FASHION WEEK

Fashion week is all about celebrating bold style. If you’re not a fan of making statements, a classic wardrobe is for you. Accessories are an essential element of wearing a small rotation of basics. Here are a few to mix and match with these simple looks.

The classic LBD is perfect for accessories that either add a pop like pink shoes, or flair like the Le Vian Chocolatier® Double Star Ring in 14K Strawberry Gold® featuring Chocolate Diamonds® and Vanilla Diamonds®.

Upgrade a classic trench coat with a luxurious Le Vian Chocolatier® ring in 14K Strawberry Gold® with Vanilla Diamonds® and Chocolate Diamonds®.

Keep a crisp white shirt classy with a nude addition like the Le Vian® Ring in 14K Strawberry Gold® featuring Peach Morganite™ and Vanilla Diamonds®.

A statement shirt needs a statement accessory. Add a stack of bracelets like this mix of six different Le Vian® Bracelets and Le Vian Chocolatier® Bracelets.

A sexy pantsuit can make you feel empowered and feminine. Add a bold yet subtle piece like the Le Vian Chocolatier® Layered Necklace in 14K Strawberry Gold® featuring Deep Sea Blue Topaz™, Strawberry Sapphire™, Chocolate Diamonds® and Vanilla Diamonds®.