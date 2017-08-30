FASHION WEEK: HOW TO ACCESSORIZE A COLOR BLOCK LOOK

There’s no wrong way to wear a bold color block look. Big personalities may gravitate toward bright colors, but you can go for an understated look with muted colors. When adding accessories to this bold look, is to match your outfit with quietly elegant pieces. If you really want to go all out, pull a color from your outfit and wear matching gems. Here are some ways to take your look to the next level.
Mix a bold orange with this pretty Hunters Green Tourmaline™ from Le Vian Couture®.
Match a romantic red with the Le Vian® Heart Pendant in 14K Strawberry Gold® featuring Nude Diamonds® and Vanilla Diamonds®.
Add a twist to a mod color block look by mixing it with Le Vian® Ring in 14K Honey Gold® featuring Nude Diamonds® and Vanilla Diamonds®.
Add an eccentric touch to a basic black and white look by mixing it with Le Vian Chocolatier® Layered Star Necklace in 14K Vanilla Gold® featuring Chocolate Diamonds® and Vanilla Diamonds®.
Got a pop of red you need to accessorize? Try adding a bezel look with the Le Vian® Ring in two-tone 14k Strawberry Gold® and 14k Vanilla Gold® featuring Vanilla Diamonds®.