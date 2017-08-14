Farrah Abraham Flaunts Tightened Assets & Sexy Curves In Skimpy Pink Swimsuit

Farrah Abraham, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the 26-year-old just sowed off her curves in yet It’s another day another scandalous butt pic for Teen Mom star, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the 26-year-old just sowed off her curves in yet another skimpy bikini while in Los Angeles. Photo credit: MEGA

Pretty in pink, the star debuted ice blonde hair and thick curves as she lounged beside the pool to work on her tan. Photo credit: MEGA

“The procedure heats up the skin with radio frequency to tighten the skin and tissue,” the insider said. “It goes deep and gets rid of cellulite to make everything tight and firm,” said a source. Photo credit: MEGA

As is apparent, Abraham’s procedure sure did wonders for the star, as her assets looked picture-perfect in recent photos. Photo credit: MEGA

Whatever the cause, the star looked flawless and sexy in her adorable rose-embroidered bikini as she enjoyed the sun’s rays this past weekend. Photo credit: MEGA

Apart from her rounded booty, Abraham also debuted fresh new blonde hair. In recent photos, she had been rocking a vibrant shade of red, but sun-kissed locks seem to be her go-to look. Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar reported, Abraham is currently single, after her recent split from boyfriend Simon Saran. With no man by her side, the reality queen has never looked better. Photo credit: MEGA