Farrah Abraham Flaunts Tightened Assets & Sexy Curves In Skimpy Pink Swimsuit

It’s another day another scandalous butt pic for Teen Mom
star Farrah Abraham
, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the 26-year-old just sowed off her curves in yet another skimpy bikini
while in Los Angeles.
Pretty in pink, the star debuted ice blonde hair and thick curves as she lounged beside the pool to work on her tan.
“The procedure heats up the skin with radio frequency to tighten the skin and tissue,” the insider said. “It goes deep and gets rid of cellulite
to make everything tight and firm,” said a source.
As is apparent, Abraham’s procedure sure did wonders for the star, as her assets looked picture-perfect in recent photos.
Whatever the cause, the star looked flawless and sexy in her adorable rose-embroidered bikini as she enjoyed the sun’s rays this past weekend.
Apart from her rounded booty, Abraham also debuted fresh new blonde hair. In recent photos, she had been rocking a vibrant shade of red, but sun-kissed locks seem to be her go-to look.
As Radar reported, Abraham is currently single, after her recent split from boyfriend Simon Saran. With no man by her side, the reality queen has never looked better.
What do you think of Farrah Abraham’s curvy beach body? Do you see a difference now that’s she’s undergone the tightening procedure? Let us know in the comments below.
