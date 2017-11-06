Family Feud Over! Farrah Abraham Attends Estranged Mom Debra’s Wedding
Debra Danielsen received the best wedding present of all: her daughter Farrah Abraham. Despite their estrangement, the former Teen Mom OG star revealed to RadarOnline.com that she attended her mother's wedding to Dr. David Merz.
Danielsen told Radar in September about her daughter refusing to attend her big day. "Right now they're not participating in the wedding," she said. "They're not coming to the wedding. It's very hurtful."
Abraham began feuding with her mother because she accused Dr. Merz of not making an effort to bond with her and her daughter Sophia, 8.
