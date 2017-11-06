Family Feud Over! Farrah Abraham Attends Estranged Mom Debra’s Wedding thumbnail

Exclusive

Family Feud Over! Farrah Abraham Attends Estranged Mom Debra’s Wedding

'TMOG' star Danielsen married Dr. David Merz over the weekend.

By
Posted on
Family Feud Over! Farrah Abraham Attends Estranged Mom Debra’s Wedding thumbnail
View gallery 8
Family Feud Over! Farrah Abraham Attends Estranged Mom Debra’s Wedding
1 of 8
Debra Danielsen received the best wedding present of all: her daughter Farrah Abraham. Despite their estrangement, the former Teen Mom OG star revealed to RadarOnline.com that she attended her mother's wedding to Dr. David Merz.
"Coming to the wedding is how it should be," Abraham, 26, told Radar. "I know that I'm a great daughter. I'm happy I attended."
Abraham served as an honorary maid of honor alongside her sister Ashley. "This is going in the family books," Abraham captioned a family photo. "Congrats! To my mom & step dad."
Danielsen stunned at the ceremony, which took place on November 5 at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, in a lace mermaid dress.
Abraham was all smiles despite getting kicked off Teen Mom OG because of her return to the adult film industry.
Danielsen told Radar in September about her daughter refusing to attend her big day. "Right now they're not participating in the wedding," she said. "They're not coming to the wedding. It's very hurtful."
Abraham began feuding with her mother because she accused Dr. Merz of not making an effort to bond with her and her daughter Sophia, 8.
Are you surprised Abraham attended the wedding? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments