What a difference a day makes — for Nicole Kidman's face! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the Oscar-winning actress recently looked like she'd put a new mask on her mug every time she went out in public!
Radar spoke to medical experts who examined multiple photos taken of 49-year-old Kidman over a nine-day time span. Their diagnoses? She's showing the signs of 24-hour surgeries!
December 10: The mom-of-two, wed to country singer Keith Urban, appeared fuller faced, with sagging jowls, as she attended a screening of her new movie, Lion, in Los Angeles.
December 11: At the Critics' Choice Awards, she looked transformed.
"More makeup than usual may be camouflaging bruising from treatments," said Dr. Otto Placik.
December 15: In London for another Lion screening, Kidman looked even more sculpted. Experts said she has a "bat face" — likely the result of too many Botox injections.
December 19: Her cheeks "seem excessively full, indicating fillers," said Dr. Placik. "Her lower face seems taut and her upper lip is more elongated, signs of a face-lift!"
