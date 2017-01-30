1 of 11

Mel B's husband couldn't keep his hands off a black-haired mystery beauty at swanky STK restaurant in Manhattan on Wednesday night. Mel, who has been performing on Broadway in Chicago, was nowhere in sight as Stephen Belafonte seemed to thoroughly enjoy his sexy PDA with the unidentified woman. And later, Mel's husband and the gal were driven away together in the same car! Click through our exclusive photo gallery for more.

While Mel is away her husband will play? The America's Got Talent judge is in the midst of a grueling eight-week run portraying murderess Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago. Meanwhile, our photographer caught Belafonte cozying up to the mystery woman at STK restaurant in Manhattan's meatpacking district.

According to an eyewitness, Belafonte was with a group of three male friends and "spent over an hour talking to the petite brunette beauty. At one point, they were nuzzling cheek to cheek."

"He was seen holding the girl's hand, whispering intimately into her ear, and putting his arms around her waist," the source told Radar. " Stephen got very handsy!"

As Radar has previously reported, Mel shot down 2010 rumors in the Australian press that she and husband Belafonte had had a threesome with a stripper. "My husband's mine, nobody else's ," Mel said. From the looks of our scandalous photos, however, it seems Belafonte has no problem putting his hands all over another woman.

While at STK on Wednesday night, Belafonte "regularly popped outside to have a cigarette on the street. At one stage, he was seen showing a tattoo on his lower lip to another girl, a blonde," said the source.

The same evening as Belafonte was seen speaking to the girl, who wore a laced-up top and thigh-high boots, Mel was spotted doing star jumps in New York's Times Square.

Mel's husband and the dark-haired gal "left the restaurant together at 11:17 p.m. and were driven away in the same car," the source noted.