Eva Longoria Looks Curvier Than Ever As She Hides Plump Belly Under Flashy Dress

Eva Longoria was caught looking bumpier than ever after RadarOnline.com broke the news of the actress' IVF treatment! The Desperate Housewives star and her husband José Bastón were pictured leaving dinner at NYC's Cipriani this Tuesday evening. The brunette beauty wore a velvet blue wrap dress and heels on the romantic date, yet fans could not stop looking at her plump belly

Eva Longoria, 42, seemed confident as she flaunted her new curves and shocking weight gain in front of the cameras – could it be she is finally expecting her first child? Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, undergoing IVF causes patients to bloat and retain water. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Eva and José have been trying to get pregnant ever since they got married," a source said earlier this year. "They didn't want to put too much pressure on themselves, they just trusted that it would happen in its own time." Photo credit: BACKGRID

The star, who has no offspring of her own, previously stated that it would be a "blessing" to have a baby with her media mogul hubby. Photo credit: BACKGRID