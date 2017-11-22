Eva Longoria Looks Curvier Than Ever As She Hides Plump Belly Under Flashy Dress

Eva Longoria
was caught looking bumpier than ever after RadarOnline.com broke the news of the actress' IVF treatment! The Desperate Housewives star and her husband José Bastón
were pictured leaving dinner at NYC's Cipriani this Tuesday evening. The brunette beauty wore a velvet blue wrap dress and heels on the romantic date, yet fans could not stop looking at her plump belly
!
Eva Longoria, 42, seemed confident as she flaunted her new curves and shocking weight gain in front of the cameras – could it be she is finally expecting her first child?
As Radar readers know, undergoing IVF causes patients to bloat and retain water.
"Eva and José have been trying to get pregnant ever since they got married," a source said earlier this year. "They didn't want to put too much pressure on themselves, they just trusted that it would happen in its own time."
The star, who has no offspring of her own, previously stated that it would be a "blessing" to have a baby with her media mogul hubby.
Adding to the pregnancy rumors, the actress was caught avoiding all alcohol beverages and eating her weight in yummy European snacks
! Do you think Eva Longoria looks pregnant in the latest photos? Let us know in the comments below.
