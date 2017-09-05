Eva Longoria Hides Plump Belly Under Maxi Dress Amid Pregnancy Rumors!

Eva Longoria stunned fans with her protruding belly while on vacation with husband José Bastón, RadarOnline.com has learned. The actress seemed to be displaying a growing baby bump under her gorgeous floral gown, and even kept her hands around her stomach while meeting up with her hubby. stunned fans with her protruding belly while on vacation with husband, RadarOnline.com has learned. The actress seemed to be displaying a growing baby bump under her gorgeous floral gown, and even kept her hands around her stomach while meeting up with her hubby. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The star, who had been looking slim in recent outings, looked chubby ad totally covered up during her tropical Athens getaway with Bastón, 49. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The well-know President of Mexico's Televisa looked even slimmer than his new wife! Photo credit: BACKGRID

This is not the first time Longoria's bloated belly has been the cause of pregnancy rumors. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After being criticized for her fuller figure , Longoria claimed she just looks "fat" because she stuffed herself while on vacation. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She even tried to blame it on cheese, saying: "So I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese . So that's the news of the day. I'm not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes." Photo credit: BACKGRID

She said that her family actually began asking her if she was pregnant, to which she responded: no it is just "a ball of cheese." Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Everyone gets bloated," she said in her defense. Yet just weeks later, embarrassed by the body shaming, the former Desperate Housewives star decided to slim down Photo credit: BACKGRID