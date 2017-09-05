Eva Longoria Hides Plump Belly Under Maxi Dress Amid Pregnancy Rumors!

Eva Longoria
stunned fans with her protruding belly while on vacation with husband José Bastón
, RadarOnline.com has learned. The actress seemed to be displaying a growing baby bump under her gorgeous floral gown, and even kept her hands around her stomach while meeting up with her hubby.
The star, who had been looking slim in recent outings, looked chubby ad totally covered up during her tropical Athens getaway with Bastón, 49.
The well-know President of Mexico's Televisa looked even slimmer than his new wife!
This is not the first time Longoria's bloated belly has been the cause of pregnancy rumors.
She even tried to blame it on cheese, saying: "So I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese
. So that's the news of the day. I'm not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes."
She said that her family actually began asking her if she was pregnant, to which she responded: no it is just "a ball of cheese."
Even though Longoria, 42, has denied all pregnancy rumors, a photo tells a thousand words! Do you think she's showing signs of a baby bump? Let us know in the comments below!
