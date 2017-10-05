Eva Longoria Continues To Hide Alleged Baby Bump Amid Pregnancy News!

Eva Longoria , 42, was spotted hiding her alleged baby bump underneath baggy clothes while on a tropical solo outing. The Desperate Housewives star tried to keep it low-key and casual in her chic street look but fans are desperate to know if she’s expecting! Click through star tried to keep it low-key and casual in her chic street look but fans are desperate to know if she’s expecting! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos of the actress.

For weeks now, rumors about Eva Longoria’s possible pregnancy have been flying around Hollywood, and A source has claimed the brunette beauty is now undergoing IVF treatment to make sure those rumors come true! Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Eva and José have been trying to get pregnant ever since they got married,” a source previously claimed to Radar. “They didn’t want to put too much pressure on themselves, they just trusted that it would happen in its own time” Photo credit: BACKGRID

José Bastón, 49. Her tummy looked bumpier than usual under her beautiful summer dresses, and she was not pictured drinking alcohol, all which prompted fans to believe she was hiding a baby bump. Last month , Longoria was spotted on a romantic Greek vacation with husband, 49. Her tummy looked bumpier than usual under her beautiful summer dresses, and she was not pictured drinking alcohol, all which prompted fans to believe she was hiding a baby bump. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After the photos were leaked and the news spread, Longoria denied being pregnant, blaming her bloated belly on “a lot of cheese, a lot of wine.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Pals defended the star; with one friend saying Longoria is much happier now that she is not going on “restricting diets” and worrying about her weight gain. “She’s living life to the fullest and loving it.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source told Radar that even if Longoria was expecting her first child, she wouldn’t reveal it to the press until she and Bastón had everything in order. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“She may even toy with people before posting something on social media,” said the source. Photo credit: BACKGRID