Eva Longoria Hides Plump Belly Amid IVF Treatment News

Eva Longoria
was caught looking even curvier in recent photos amid the star’s shocking pregnancy rumors. While on a Greek vacation with husband José Bastón, theDesperate Housewives star was pictured hiding a bloated belly under a white mini dress and sweater.
While he already has three children from a previous relationship, Longoria admitted that having a baby of their own would be a “blessing.”
A source told Radar that “Eva and José have been trying to get pregnant ever since they got married” in 2016. “They didn’t want to put too much pressure on themselves, they just trusted that it would happen in its own time.”
Despite her rep denying the baby rumors, and Longoria herself saying she only looked “fat” because she was eating “a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes,” she has recently stunned fans with her protruding belly and extra curvy frame!
The insider also claimed that the actress may very well “toy with people before posting something on social media,” about her alleged pregnancy. “She wouldn’t tell anyone until she’s further along.”
Another source previously stated that Longoria, 42, is simply rounding out because she has “given up the restricting diets” and is enjoying what she eats and drinks,
like never before.
“She’s never looked lovelier.”
While the Hollywood actress may be eating 3,000 calories a day and enjoying life to the fullest, is it possible Longoria is just hiding a food baby under that summer dress, or is it a growing baby bump? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
