Baby On The Way? Eva Longoria, 42, Undergoes IVF Treatment

Eva Longoria and her husband José Bastón could be expecting their first child after undergoing IVF treatment, a source told RadarOnline.com. "Eva and José have been trying to get pregnant ever since they got married," the insider claimed to Radar of the 42-year-old actress and her Mexican media mogul hubby, 49. "They didn't want to put too much pressure on themselves, they just trusted that it would happen in its own time."

The actress was spotted enjoying herself in the arms of her hubby while on a luxurious Greek vacations with friends. She glowed as she chatted with her pals at local restaurant Barbarossa. The Televisa president, was all smiles as he cuddled and fed his curvy wife.

In recent photos, the Desperate Housewives star was caught looking curvier than ever. Rumors spread that she could be carrying her first child with Bastón, 49, yet she vehemently denied all claims, saying she just looked "fat" because she'd been eating a lot on vacation

"So I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese. So that's the news of the day. I'm not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes," she wrote on social media at the time.

"It would be incredibly ironic if Eva found out she actually was pregnant afterward," added the insider. "If she was expecting, she wouldn't tell anyone until she's further along. She may even toy with people before posting something on social media."

Longoria claimed that even her family began questioning her about her alleged pregnancy after the photos went viral, to which she responded her tummy was just "a ball of cheese."

Speaking of having children in her future, Longoria once said that “If it happens, it happens. If it’s meant to be, it would be a blessing.” Luckily, her dream has finally come true!