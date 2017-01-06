1 of 9

Emma Thompson is nearly unrecognizable after dropping two dress sizes — get the details on her weight loss tricks!

Emma, is that you?

Thompson has made an epic body transformation over the last several months, and she's ready to share her weight loss secrets with the world!

Louise Parker, who still let her drink wine and eat treats! The actress credited her slim-down to trainer,, who still let her drink wine and eat treats!

"Louise is the only one out there I trust — she's not holier than thou, yet somehow miraculously gets my reluctant arse into gear and sometimes even keeps it there," Thompson, 57, shared in a press release for Parker's new cookbook The Louise Parker Method: Lean for Life.

"I love that her method is NOT a diet — and is genuinely sustainable — so I can have my glass of wine and manage to avoid spending the rest of the week eating cheesy wotsits," Thompson said. "She toughens me up without driving me round the bend with kale juice and the more depressing style of sprout."

Thompson, pictured here in 2014, also expressed the importance of fighting sexism and ageism on her health journey

"Any woman who says, 'I hate my bum, I hate my body,' is essentially expressing a kind of misogyny," she said. "All women who come up with that need to think very carefully about what it is they're saying. Including me!"