BACKGRID BACKGRID Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi had a Friday night dinner date on Friday in West Hollywood as they face a marriage meltdown. As Radar has reported, the couple is in deep trouble as sources say Drew Barrymore has come between them. Click on Radar's gallery for more about their night out to heal their relationship.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The talk show host and her actress wife were a study in contrasts as DeGeneres stuck to her plaid shirt tomboy style while De Rossi wore a ladylike top and skirt.

BACKGRID BACKGRID DeGeneres, 59, and De Rossi, 44 shared an early dinner at Crossroads Kitchens restaurant in West Hollywood on Friday. The upscale place is known for its vegan cuisine.

BACKGRID BACKGRID While De Rossi mugged for the cameras as they walked to the restaurant, DeGeneres stayed stoic. As Radar has reported, there is trouble in the marriage of the couple who wed in August 2008.

BACKGRID BACKGRID DeGeneres and De Rossi, who met at an awards show, have been together for years. They first started dating in 2004 and four years later, married. Earlier this year, they were spotted holding hands as marriage trouble rumors http://radaronline.com/photos/ellen-degeneres-porti-de-rossi-breakup-divorce-photos-holding-hands-marriage-trouble-rumors/ surfaced.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The talk show star and De Rossi are near divorce because of Drew Barrymore a source told Radar. The E.T. actress, 42, and DeGeneres have been friends for years and are closer than ever after partnering on a new TV show.

BACKGRID BACKGRID DeGeneres is executive producer of the reality show First Dates, and Barrymore — who recently divorced her third husband — is the narrator. "Portia is threatened by Ellen's relationship with Drew," a source claimed to Radar. "Their emotional bond is obvious, and Portia is feeling completely left out."

BACKGRID BACKGRID De Rossi is also perturbed about DeGeneres' closeness with Barrymore because of Barrymore's public confession that she's bisexual, sources told Radar. "Do I like women sexually? Yes, I do. Totally," Barrymore recently admitted.