Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been extradited to the United States and is set to appear in court on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned. Get all the dirty details!

According to NBC News, a plane carrying the former Sinaloa cartel leader landed at MacArthur Airport in Long Island, New York, at around 9:30 p.m. ET.

Dozens of law enforcement officers were ready for his arrival.

Guzman could face some serious punishment, as several U.S. jurisdictions hope to try him on federal drug trafficking charges, including prosecutors in San Diego, New York, El Paso, Texas, Miami and Chicago.

According to the Justice Department, Guzman will "face criminal charges in connection with his leadership of the Mexican organized crime syndicate known as the Sinaloa cartel," and has been charged in multiple indictments in the U.S. alone.

As Radar readers know, Guzman famously escaped a Mexico City prison in July 2015, fleeing through a mile-long tunnel using a motorbike provided by his accomplices

The charges against Guzman carry a minimum sentence of life in prison, U.S. Attorney Robert Capers of the Eastern District of New York said Friday.

Guzman is expected to appear in a New York court on Friday.