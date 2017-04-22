1 of 9

Gianni Versace for the latest American Crime Story. The clothing titan was murdered in 1997 on the steps of his iconic Miami Beach mansion. And on Friday, photographers captured actor Ramirez, 40, in bloody makeup for the apparent death scene. Click on Radar's gallery for more. Edgar Ramirez has been channeling the character of murdered fashion designerfor the latest American Crime Story. The clothing titan was murdered in 1997 on the steps of his iconic Miami Beach mansion. And on Friday, photographers captured actor Ramirez, 40, in bloody makeup for the apparent death scene. Click on Radar's gallery for more.

Ramirez was spotted doing an intense scene on the Los Angeles set of Versace: American Crime Story on April 21. It's the latest installment in FX's series documenting real-life crime stories. Last year, The People v. O.J. Simpson won big ratings and awards for American Crime Story.

The Ryan Murphy production showed Ramirez, as Versace, being wheeled away on a gurney next to an ambulance.

As Radar has reported, the Versace murder scene being depicted in American Crime Story was grisly . The famed fashion designer was killed instantly, with two shots twice to the head right outside his mansion. He was only 50 years old.

Versace was shot by a serial killer named Andrew Cunanan, who's played by Darren Criss in the new TV production.

Cunanan, 27, murdered a total of five victims three months prior to gunning down Versace. The new mini-series staring Ramirez is based on Maureen Orth's 1999 book Vulgar Favors about the designer's death and his killer.