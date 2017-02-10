1 of 6

ABC/AKM-GSI/Getty ABC/AKM-GSI/Getty Dancing with the Stars is the most coveted spot on reality television, and only RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned who is in and who is out for the next Mirror Ball competition. Click through the gallery to find out who will be dancing away with the championship this year!

Hough, 31, was a sure-fire ratings boom but that ended in 2017. "He's Heartbreak! Fan favorite31, was a sure-fire ratings boom but that ended in 2017. "He's not coming back next season ," the show insider spilled.

A six-time champion, Hough plans to sit the Mirror Ball competition out, much to the producer's dismay. "Derek is awesome and is always welcome back and people always worry that without him the ratings just won't be as high," the source told Radar. "He's the star of the show."

Nick! Unpopular Bachelor star Viall was angling for a spot on the coveted show after his rose ceremonies end, but the insider said he is No rose forUnpopular Bachelor star Viall was angling for a spot on the coveted show after his rose ceremonies end, but the insider said he is out of luck . "Hardly anyone wants Nick on the show, especially not the top folks. They are sick of having the Bachelor on, even though it is the same network," the source told Radar.

Viall might have charmed his way into an engagement on the Bachelor but his good looks aren't getting him into dancing shoes. "Nope. Nick is not getting a chance on Dancing," the insider claimed.