1 of 6
ABC/AKM-GSI/Getty
ABC/AKM-GSI/Getty
Dancing with the Stars is the most coveted spot on reality television, and only RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned who is in and who is out for the next Mirror Ball competition. Click through the gallery to find out who will be dancing away with the championship this year!
Heartbreak! Fan favorite Hough, 31, was a sure-fire ratings boom but that ended in 2017. "He's not coming back next season," the show insider spilled.
A six-time champion, Hough plans to sit the Mirror Ball competition out, much to the producer's dismay. "Derek is awesome and is always welcome back and people always worry that without him the ratings just won't be as high," the source told Radar. "He's the star of the show."
No rose for Nick! Unpopular Bachelor star Viall was angling for a spot on the coveted show after his rose ceremonies end, but the insider said he is out of luck. "Hardly anyone wants Nick on the show, especially not the top folks. They are sick of having the Bachelor on, even though it is the same network," the source told Radar.
Viall might have charmed his way into an engagement on the Bachelor but his good looks aren't getting him into dancing shoes. "Nope. Nick is not getting a chance on Dancing," the insider claimed.
Meanwhile, hunky pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has confirmed that he is happy to take paternity leave for his tiny baby son. "I'm telling you right now I have zero interest in coming back as a dancer [next season]," he told Bravo. "I'm going to have a newborn baby. I have zero want do this. I promise you that." Will you still watch the show without these guys? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: