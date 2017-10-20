Aging Misery! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Secret Makeup Fixation Revealed

He might be Mr. Macho on screen, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a secret habit of wearing heavy theatrical makeup, RadarOnline.com has learned! Click through our gallery to learn more. Photo credit: Getty Images

The sexy star of the Fast and the Furious franchise, and could be presidential contender , is now 45, and the one foe he can't crush – age – is catching up with him.

It's probably more just nerves about aging than sheer vanity," an insider told Radar. "Dwayne has taken up the very noticeable habit of leaving the set for the day in full theatrical makeup, and sometimes coming in the next morning still wearing vestiges of it."

This happens pretty much every day now, according to the insider, who adds that the chiseled shape of Johnson's body and face only make the makeup stand out more.

"The Rock" is starting to look a little weathered, and was seen recently on Instagram sporting a goatee full of gray hair.

And it seems others are taking notice the former "Sexiest Man Alive" has a new makeup dependency.

"Dwayne is starting to become legendary for his sometimes less than macho habits off camera, but this sort of takes the cake," the source said. "It's probably a sign that he's clinging a little too hard to his sex symbol status this far into middle age."