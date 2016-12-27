1 of 11
Carrie Fisher died on December 27 after suffering a heart attack, but the actress lived a wild life filled with scandalous stories! Click through these 10 slides to relive the actress’ wildest moments.
Fisher, 60, is best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars. She claimed in her autobiography that she had a secret affair with Harrison Ford during filming — and wrote that he was terrible in bed!
She claimed their rendezvous started after a drunken cast party where he “threw [her] virtue and [her] into the backseat of his studio car!”
Fisher also revealed in her shocking autobiography that Warren Beatty told her to go braless when she was just 17-years-old.
She married Paul Simon years later, but their marriage was plagued by her substance abuse problems.
She revealed that she started smoking marijuana when she was just 13-years-old, and moved on to cocaine and LSD as she got older.
Fisher was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 29-years-old, but revealed doctors first tried to diagnose her when she was 24. She also confessed her father was a bipolar drug addict.
She later revealed that she received shock treatment to help treat her bipolar disorder.
After her divorce, Fisher dated Bryan Lourd and they had a child Billie Catherine. But, Lourd left Fisher to be with a man — and is now married to Bruce Bozzi.
Then, her friend R. Gregory Stevens was found dead in her home from a drug overdose. She admitted in Vanity Fair that she spent months blaming herself for his death.
