Unwanted, Raunchy & More! Drew Scott’s Biggest Secrets Revealed

The brothers were also in a feud with Chip and Joanna Gaines — as they revealed that Fixer Uppercouple wouldn’t film with them.
Photo credit: Getty Images
7 of 7
Does Scott’s secret past shock you? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
The brothers were also in a feud with Chip and Joanna Gaines — as they revealed that Fixer Uppercouple wouldn’t film with them.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Does Scott’s secret past shock you? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.