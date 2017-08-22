Unwanted, Raunchy & More! Drew Scott’s Biggest Secrets Revealed thumbnail

Unwanted, Raunchy & More! Drew Scott’s Biggest Secrets Revealed

‘The Property Brothers’ twin will dance his way to Mirror Ball starting in September.

Drew Scott is getting ready for his Dancing With the Stars premiere — even though he has skeletons in his closet! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Property Brothers star.

Scott, 39, was a surprise to his parents Jim and Joanne — so much so that when he arrived four minutes after his twin brother Jonathan his mom screamed an obscenity!

Scott and his twin were also underwear models before beginning their HGTV career.

Scott also acted in The Christmas Parade for Hallmark.

Insiders told the National ENQUIRER that Scott was “livid” over his brother’s April 2016 nasty bar brawl. “It sheds a bad light on HIM, too,” the insider explained.

The brothers were also in a feud with Chip and Joanna Gaines — as they revealed that Fixer Upper couple wouldn’t film with them.

Does Scott's secret past shock you? Sound off in the comments!

