Unwanted, Raunchy & More! Drew Scott’s Biggest Secrets Revealed

Drew Scott is getting ready for his Dancing With the Stars premiere — even though he has skeletons in his closet! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Property Brothers star. Photo credit: Getty Images

Scott, 39, was a surprise to his parents Jim and Joanne — so much so that when he arrived four minutes after his twin brother Jonathan his mom screamed an obscenity! Photo credit: Getty Images

Scott and his twin were also underwear models before beginning their HGTV career. Photo credit: Getty Images

Scott also acted in The Christmas Parade for Hallmark. Photo credit: Getty Images

Insiders told the National ENQUIRER that Scott was “livid” over his brother’s April 2016 nasty bar brawl . “It sheds a bad light on HIM, too,” the insider explained. Photo credit: Getty Images

The brothers were also in a feud with Chip and Joanna Gaines — as they revealed that Fixer Upper couple wouldn't film with them. Photo credit: Getty Images