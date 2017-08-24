Wife Killer Drew Peterson: 5 Chilling Facts That Will Have You SHOOK

6 of 6

Five years after his conviction, Drew still finds ways to cause mayhem while in jail. The 63-year-old murderer was reportedly jumped last March by another inmate. He attacked Drew with a food tray in the dining area of their federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana and caused minor injuries to the wife killer. Does this really come as a surprise? Let us know your thoughts on Drew Peterson's most shocking jail scandals in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images