Wife Killer Drew Peterson: 5 Chilling Facts That Will Have You SHOOK

Before his final trial, alleged killer Drew Peterson made a last ditch attempt to convince the judge of his innocence, but neither he nor the witnesses bought his bizarre excuses. "I did not kill Kathleen!" he screamed in a fit of anger during the trial. Victim Kathleen Savio's sister, Susan Doman, fired back yelling, "Yes, you did. You liar!" Drew then apologized saying "I'm sorry, your honor. I must have been woozy," but it was too late. As Radar reported, Kathleen was found dead in a bathtub, and autopsy reports showed she was forced to stay under water, by the attacked, until she inevitably drowned. Drew was vague in his denial of her murder, saying, " In my experience, in divorce situations everybody lies , and everybody lies under the instruction of their attorneys." After he was convicted of murder and given 38 years of jail time, he angry claimed: "As soon as I get a chance, I'm going to get a tattoo on my back, from shoulder to shoulder, that says, 'No good deed goes unpunished.'"