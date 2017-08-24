Wife Killer Drew Peterson: 5 Chilling Facts That Will Have You SHOOK

Before his final trial, alleged killer Drew Peterson made a last ditch attempt to convince the judge of his innocence, but neither he nor the witnesses bought his bizarre excuses. "I did not kill Kathleen!" he screamed in a fit of anger during the trial. Victim Kathleen Savio's sister, Susan Doman, fired back yelling, "Yes, you did. You liar!" Drew then apologized saying "I'm sorry, your honor. I must have been woozy," but it was too late. As Radar reported, Kathleen was found dead in a bathtub, and autopsy reports showed she was forced to stay under water, by the attacked, until she inevitably drowned. Drew was vague in his denial of her murder, saying, "In my experience, in divorce situations everybody lies
, and everybody lies under the instruction of their attorneys." After he was convicted of murder and given 38 years of jail time, he angry claimed: "As soon as I get a chance, I'm going to get a tattoo on my back, from shoulder to shoulder, that says, 'No good deed goes unpunished.'"