Donna Mills, former star of Knots Landing, is still stunning at 76, and she believes a positive attitude is the key to aging gracefully! "It's really how you look at things!" the blond knockout told RadarOnline.com in a revealing personal interview about her biggest beauty secrets.

"If you tell yourself, 'I'm older now, and I can't do as much,' then you're going to decline," Mills told Radar. "I say, 'I'm older now, but so what?' I still have a ton of things that I want to do! My dad lived to be 95, and I never remember him saying, 'I'm getting old.'"

Abby on the prime-time soap for nine seasons in the '80s — also shared Mills — who played deliciously wickedon the prime-time soap for nine seasons in the '80s — also shared her health and beauty secrets, and revealed she stays trim by playing tennis and working out.

"I love tennis!" she gushed. "It's my passion. I have a court at my house and set up games whenever I can. I play with friends and even hit with professionals."

Mills also does a 90-minute workout at her home gym. "I usually start off with a half-hour on the stationary bike," she told Radar. "I go at a pretty good pace and work up a sweat. I have a ballet barre and really stretch my legs. I started out as a dancer and think staying supple is essential as you age."

"I also do weights for my legs and arms, and I do sit-ups. I hate them, but I do them!" Mills noted.

As for her skin-care routine, Mills swears by soap and water! "People say, 'Really?' But I just can't use cream to take off makeup, so I wash my face with a mild soap and water," she confided. "And I use Oil of Olay' s anti-aging moisturizer. It's not high-end, but I feel there's not much difference between it and expensive products."

When it comes to diet, "eating right is essential!" Mills told Radar.