MEGA MEGA Natasha Fett, the Executive Producer of Dr. Michael Obeng to bring her back to her glory days. But it wasn’t an easy process. Click through the gallery to watch the harrowing surgery and find out the exactly details of her lipo, tummy tuck, butt life and more! **WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT!** Baywatch bombshell Donna D’Errico was sick of her mom flab and ready to get back to the banging bikini body that made her famous. So she enlisted the help of, the Executive Producer of Mama June ’s From Not to Hot, who arranged for world-renowned plastic surgeonto bring her back to her glory days. But it wasn’t an easy process. Click through the gallery to watch the harrowing surgery and find out the exactly details of her lipo, tummy tuck, butt life and more! **WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT!**

**WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO!** D’Errico was “really really nervous,” before she went under the knife . “It’s such a long surgery . I’m just scared. I’m just nervous that I’ll never wake up. Or my heart’s going to stop,” she told Radar. “I’m having a tummy tuck, to remove all the loose skin from when I had my two kids. I’m having an arm lift, because I had gained a bunch of weight and then when I had lost it there is just some extra skin that makes me really uncomfortable. And a little bit of a butt lift because I’m not 20 anymore!”

MEGA MEGA Dr. Obeng claimed that D’Errico suffered from “trepidations the morning of surgery.”

MEGA MEGA The former Baywatch beauty had hit a low point in recent years, and finally decided to go under the knife thanks to her friend. “She looked a little bit melted,” Fett said about D’Errico, explaining to Radar what her insecurities were. “She hated her legs. She would never ever wear bathing suits, shorts or short dresses.”

MEGA MEGA “Usually people get excited,” Dr. Obeng said about his patients before the surgery. “If you are not scared, you are not human. So I calm them down and let them see how they are going to be.”

MEGA MEGA Dr. Obeng detailed his method. “I started in the front, turned her and fixed the butt . Then I had to turn her again and then do a tummy tuck.”

MEGA MEGA He told Radar that although the procedure was challenging, “This is what I love to do. It is my bread and butter.”

MEGA MEGA “Donna told me she needed help ,” Dr. Obeng told Radar. “My job is not to impose on her, but to tell her how I can make what she wants happen. We made sure she was happy with everything we were going to do.”

MEGA MEGA D'Errico's Brazilian butt lift was the hardest part , but Fett explained to Radar how Dr. Obeng gave it the shape. “She had dimples on her butt," Fett said. "He injected fat into her glutes, and that got rid of the dimples and gave her a perfect butt.”

MEGA MEGA “She had so much excess skin – I took off about 15 centimeters of skin on her arms,” Dr. Obeng claimed.

MEGA MEGA Despite what looked like a brutal surgery , D’Errico came out of the operation with “no scars,” according to Obeng. “Everything went according to plan. The surgery went very well. We gave her medication to help with bruising.”

MEGA MEGA “Donna is a great role model,” Dr. Obeng told Radar. “It is a lesson that all is not lost. We can always reset the hands of time. You can regain it once again.”

MEGA MEGA Fett agreed with Dr. Obeng, telling Radar, “It’s crazy how good she’s doing and how fast she’s healing.”