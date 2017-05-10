1 of 9
Baywatch beauty Donna D’Errico went through a grueling five-hour lipo, butt lift, tummy tuck and arm surgery all to get her gorgeous bikini body back. Click through the gallery to see her stunning “after” photos and to find out exactly what she did to look like her former self.
Natasha Fett, the executive producer of Mama June: From Not to Hot arranged the full-body makeover for the blonde bombshell and she told RadarOnline.com exclusively about the drastic surgery D’Errico underwent as she fought to get her bikini body back. Fett met D’Errico through her Baywatch co-star, Nicole Eggert, and revealed why she underwent a $78,000 surgery. “She was really in need of losing weight,” Fett claimed. “I only ever saw her covered up, wearing long T-shirts and pants. There was never any skin exposed. She was really able to hide [her weight] super well.”
“She looked a little bit melted,” Fett said about D’Errico before the surgery. “She hated her legs. She would never ever wear bathing suits, shorts, short dresses.” So, Fett enlisted the world-renowned Dr. Michael Obeng and D’Errico underwent a grueling full day of surgeries. “He gave her a Brazilian butt lift. Injected fat into her butt,” Fett said. “She had a tiny waist and had dimples on her butt, [so] he injected fat into her gluts and that got rid of the dimples and gave her a perfect butt.”
“We took out about two liters of fat," Dr. Obeng revealed. "During the tummy tuck, we took off a lift of skin the size of a football.”
“We removed fat from her midsection and from her thighs,” Dr. Obeng said about his patient. “We reshaped her butt and removed the extra skin. We took out the sagginess of the skin on the arms. Skin stretches out. It doesn’t go back. I tightened up the muscles in her abdomen to get her 6-pack back.”
“She’s got great genes, “ Dr. Obeng said about D’Errico. “She has a good canvas for an artist like myself to do this. It was an honor and a privilege to start with something like that. We can’t make you look like something you never looked like before. She made my work look much easier.”
Fett told Radar that D’Errico was planning surgery on her breasts next, but Dr. Obeng told Radar he thought “her breasts look great” already. He also left her face untouched. “She doesn’t need a face lift," he insisted. "Maybe a little tightening, but she looks great.”
“It’s crazy how good she’s doing and how fast she’s healing,” Fett told Radar about D’Errico’s recovery. “She is doing a little workout. She likes hiking. In order to keep her shape and keep her butt the way it looks she has to exercise. Dr. Obeng told her that. But she’s beyond happy about how she looks. She told me ‘My legs look so skinny!’ It has given her a huge boost of confidence.”
“She was a good patient,” Dr. Obeng said about the Baywatch star. “When people follow the post-op orders you get good results. The best patient is an educated patient who follow instructions. She was a good patient. Smart. Dedicated. And she looks fantastic.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
