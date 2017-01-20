1 of 11

Getty Images/AKM-GSI Getty Images/AKM-GSI Donald Trump's Inauguration is here! See the most recent photos and get the latest updates on the president-elect's big transition into the White House.

Getty Images Getty Images Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, The Piano Guys, and The Frontmen of Country. Inauguration events began Thursday night with a Make America Great Again! welcome concert , which included performances byand

MEGA MEGA Trump was introduced to the stage at Union Station in Washington D.C. by Vice President-elect Mike Pence shortly before 9 p.m.

MEGA MEGA Trump arrived grinning from ear-to-ear, understandably so.

Getty Images Getty Images By the 70-year-old's side was wife Melania, 46, donning a glittery gold gown for the event.

MEGA MEGA It may rain, it may not rain. I don't care. It doesn't matter. If it really pours that's OK because people will realize it's my real hair. It might be a mess, but they're gonna see it's my real hair," he joked during his final speech before becoming America's 45th president

Getty Images Getty Images Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager, stunned on the red carpet in a red, one-shouldered gown.

MEGA MEGA Trump praised the 50-year-old during his speech, kissing her hand on stage before saying: "Thank you, baby."

MEGA MEGA While speaking to the press, Conway revealed that she had previewed Trump’s "elegant, beautiful, powerful speech" and insisted that people will recognize the effort he put into it.

Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 issues and I'm here to help! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 18, 2017 Meanwhile, plenty of celebrities attended the extravagant evening, including none other than vocal Trump supporter, Caitlyn Jenner. On Twitter, the transgender star said she was "ready to help" Republicans understand the needs of the LGBTQ community