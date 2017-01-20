1 of 11
Getty Images/AKM-GSI
Donald Trump's Inauguration is here! See the most recent photos and get the latest updates on the president-elect's big transition into the White House.
Getty Images
Inauguration events began Thursday night with a Make America Great Again! welcome concert, which included performances by Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, The Piano Guys, and The Frontmen of Country.
MEGA
Trump was introduced to the stage at Union Station in Washington D.C. by Vice President-elect Mike Pence shortly before 9 p.m.
MEGA
Trump arrived grinning from ear-to-ear, understandably so.
Getty Images
By the 70-year-old's side was wife Melania, 46, donning a glittery gold gown for the event.
MEGA
It may rain, it may not rain. I don't care. It doesn't matter. If it really pours that's OK because people will realize it's my real hair. It might be a mess, but they're gonna see it's my real hair," he joked during his final speech before becoming America's 45th president.
Getty Images
Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager, stunned on the red carpet in a red, one-shouldered gown.
MEGA
Trump praised the 50-year-old during his speech, kissing her hand on stage before saying: "Thank you, baby."
MEGA
While speaking to the press, Conway revealed that she had previewed Trump’s "elegant, beautiful, powerful speech" and insisted that people will recognize the effort he put into it.
