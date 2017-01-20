1 of 10

Donald and Melania Trump made their way to the White House this morning to meet with President Obama and wife Michelle ahead of the highly anticipated Inauguration — andmade their way to the White House this morning to meet withand wifeahead of the highly anticipated Inauguration — see the photos

Getty Images Getty Images Following the prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church, the Trumps arrived at the White House where they were greeted by the Obamas.

Getty Images Getty Images As Radar readers know, the Obamas are hosting the Trumps, Pences and other select family members for a coffee and tea reception before the swearing-in ceremony and Trump's inaugural address.

Getty Images Getty Images Michelle gave Melania a box from Tiffany's before bringing the new First Lady in for a hug.

Getty Images Getty Images When asked if he was feeling nostalgic leaving the White House, Obama replied: "Of course."

Getty Images Getty Images "It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man," Obama tweeted early this morning.

Getty Images Getty Images Melania seemed to be channeling Jackie Kennedy, donning a powder blue dress and matching jacket.