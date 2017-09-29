Dog The Bounty Hunter Holds Wife’s Hand Amid Horrific Cancer Battle

Dog The Bounty Hunter , 64, and his wife Beth Chapman , 49, were just spotted spending time together amid their recent family tragedies. The pair looked relaxed and in good spirits despite Chapman’s recent health crisis. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos. Photo credit: PCN

As Radar readers know, Chapman was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer earlier this month. She underwent a surgery for her tumor and is currently recovering at home with her family. She has not revealed her prognosis as of yet. Photo credit: PCN

As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,'” Chapman wrote after her diagnosis.“I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses,” she said before her surgery. Photo credit: PCN

According to doctors, Chapman was expected to remain in the rehab facility for various weeks in order to recover. However, as is clear in recent photos, the reality star looked good as new when out and about with her husband! Photo credit: PCN

Chapman’s family friend Richard Moore told Radar after his Sept. 19 visit that she was awaiting the tests that would determine her future treatment. Photo credit: Getty Images

“There is no quick fix and no appealing options for treatment. Yes, cancer sucks,” Chapman said. “While I know my diagnosis, until I come out of my surgery, I do not yet know my prognosis. If all goes well, my doctors will be able to get the tumor.” Photo credit: Getty Images