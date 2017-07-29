Celebrity Mugshots! 8 Disney Stars Most Shocking Arrests – Details!

Disney star Brandon Mychel Smith was reportedly arrested for a DUI in Burbank, California, last weekend. The 28-year-old was flung in the slammer after allegedly overshooting a red light in his Rolls Royce. He started as a child star and shot to fame in Miley Cyrus' show Hannah Montana and another Disney series, Sonny With A Chance, opposite Demi Lovato, before more recently appearing in the movie Dirty Grandpa. But he's not the first Disney star to fall foul of the law ­– RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images. Photo credit: Getty Images

Mischa Barton, 31, , 31, has had a rollercoaster career . She starred in the Disney movie Ring Of Endless Light in 2002 but was busted for a DUI in 2007. Photo credit: Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf, 31, has has plenty of run-ins with the law. He starred in Disney's Even Stevens before going on to become a global star. He was arrested for a DUI in 2008 and just earlier this month for dis-orderly conduct in Georgia. LaBeouf was also arrested at his own art exhibit a few months ago after , 31, has has plenty of run-ins with the law. He starred in Disney's Even Stevens before going on to become a global star. He was arrested for a DUI in 2008 and just earlier this month for dis-orderly conduct in Georgia. LaBeouf was also arrested at his own art exhibit a few months ago after allegedly shoving a man as well as in 2014 for drunken behavior outside a New York cabaret Photo credit: Getty Images

Kelli Berglund, 21, also HAS BEEN ARRESTED. The former star of Disney XD'S Lab Rats got arrested at Coachella in 2016 before the party even started. Security alerted cops after she tried to use a fake ID to get into a restricted area. Photo credit: Getty Images

High School Musical actor, Dutch Elijah Whitlock, 25, was arrested for The "I play the cello" guy from was arrested in 2008 for allegedly trying to rob a pizza place at gunpoint. He hasn't acted in anything since 2007. Photo credit: Getty Images

Orlando Brown, 29, from That's So Raven also got in legal hot water several times. Orlando was arrested for drug possession and a DUI in 2008. He got another DUI in 2011 and was re-arrested in 2012. Photo credit: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan, 31, is rarely out of the headlines and very often for the wrong reasons. The Life Size and Get A Clue Disney star ahs been arrested several times over the years while breaching her probation numerous times too. The first time was for a DUI and possession of cocaine after losing control of her Mercedes in Beverly Hills back in 2007. Her latest run in with the law came in 2012 after , 31, is rarely out of the headlines and very often for the wrong reasons. The Life Size and Get A Clue Disney star ahs been arrested several times over the years while breaching her probation numerous times too. The first time was for a DUI and possession of cocaine after losing control of her Mercedes in Beverly Hills back in 2007. Her latest run in with the law came in 2012 after she was arrested for allegedly punching a woman in the face Photo credit: Getty Images

Blank Check star Brian Bonsall, 35, was arrested for two DUI's in 2001 and 2004. Photo credit: Getty Images