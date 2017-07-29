Celebrity Mugshots! 8 Disney Stars Most Shocking Arrests – Details!

Disney star Brandon Mychel Smith was reportedly arrested for a DUI in Burbank, California, last weekend. The 28-year-old was flung in the slammer after allegedly overshooting a red light in his Rolls Royce. He started as a child star and shot to fame in Miley Cyrus' show Hannah Montana and another Disney series, Sonny With A Chance, opposite Demi Lovato, before more recently appearing in the movie Dirty Grandpa. But he's not the first Disney star to fall foul of the law – RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kelli Berglund, 21, also HAS BEEN ARRESTED. The former star of Disney XD'S Lab Rats got arrested at Coachella in 2016 before the party even started. Security alerted cops after she tried to use a fake ID to get into a restricted area.
Photo credit: Getty Images
High School Musical actor, Dutch Elijah Whitlock, 25, was arrested for The "I play the cello" guy from was arrested in 2008 for allegedly trying to rob a pizza place at gunpoint. He hasn't acted in anything since 2007.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Orlando Brown, 29, from That's So Raven also got in legal hot water several times. Orlando was arrested for drug possession and a DUI in 2008. He got another DUI in 2011 and was re-arrested in 2012.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan
, 31, is rarely out of the headlines and very often for the wrong reasons. The Life Size and Get A Clue Disney star ahs been arrested several times over the years while breaching her probation numerous times too. The first time was for a DUI and possession of cocaine after losing control of her Mercedes in Beverly Hills back in 2007. Her latest run in with the law came in 2012 after she was arrested for allegedly punching a woman in the face
.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Blank Check star Brian Bonsall, 35, was arrested for two DUI's in 2001 and 2004.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Amanda Bynes
, 31, is one of the most notorious Disney stars to go off the rails in recent times. After hitting a cop car in West Hollywood she was arrested for a DUI on April 6, 2012, before being charged with two counts of hit and run on September 4, 2012
.
Photo credit: Getty Images