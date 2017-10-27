‘Dirty John’ Podcast: Sickening Crime Details Revealed!

Debra’s daughter Terra became a target of Meehan’s. After stalking and harassing the entire family, he finally grabbed her on a hot August night in 2016. “He had been formidably big, 6 feet 2 and 230 pounds of steroidal muscle, a survivor of jail or prison cells in at least three states,” the podcast said. “He had lost serious weight — he was down to 163 — but Terra was still a foot shorter and 33 pounds lighter. He had the element of surprise. He had a long silver knife, concealed inside a Del Taco bag. It bore no resemblance to a fair fight.” But fight Terra did, and won, stabbing Meehan over and over
after he tried to overpower her. She called her mom after the attack, telling her "I'm really, really sorry. I think I killed your husband."