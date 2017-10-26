Country music stud Kenny Chesney is at the center of a runaway bride scandal! After cameras caught the “All the Pretty Girls” singer with up-and-coming country cutie Naomi Cooke at his Malibu beach house, she called off her two-year engagement just weeks later! Adding to the love triangle buzz, Chesney hasn’t been seen with longtime honey Mary Nolan since the Country Music Association Awards together last November! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more.
Country Controversy! Kenny Chesney Steals Nashville Man’s Bride
Country music stud Kenny Chesney is at the center of a runaway bride scandal! After cameras caught the "All the Pretty Girls" singer with up-and-coming country cutie Naomi Cooke at his Malibu beach house, she called off her two-year engagement just weeks later! Adding to the love triangle buzz, Chesney hasn't been seen with longtime honey Mary Nolan since the Country Music Association Awards together last November!
"Naomi is young, gorgeous and vivacious, and she fell for the kingpin of country music," a source told Radar. "Besides that, she knows Kenny could help her career." Cooke is lead singer for the Nashville girl group Runaway June, a trio that also includes Jennifer Wayne, The Duke's granddaughter!
Cooke had been engaged to Nashville construction company owner Jimmy Lowrie, who confirmed the pair split "a couple of months ago." He refused to comment on Cooke's link with Chesney. "I still get along with Naomi and her family. We just went in different directions," Lowrie said. "You'd have to ask her."
But another source told Radar Cooke's intention was clear. "Naomi left her fiancé for Kenny," the source claimed. "If Kenny hadn't entered the picture, she would still be engaged."
Insiders close to Chesney told Radar he knows Cooke, but denied any romance. "He's working on a record and his relief work for the Virgin Islands," the source spilled. "He has no time or room in his life for this." Still, Cooke's pal said the pair — seen together in California in July — were more than pals."It's hard to believe it's just a coincidence Naomi called off her engagement just after she spent time with Kenny in California," the friend noted.
Zellweger's interview in a gay magazine after the quickie divorce left the country heartthrob dodging homosexual rumors for years — gossip he has vehemently denied.
Now Kenny's looking for the right girl to settle down with to quiet the allegations forever, sources said. "Kenny has had all the fame and success in the world, but he wants to make a family," the friend added. "Naomi may have come along at the right time."
