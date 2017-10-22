DeMario Jackson Picks Up Bikini Clad Corinne Olympios At Halloween Party – See Photos thumbnail

HANDS ON!

DeMario Jackson Picks Up Bikini Clad Corinne Olympios At Halloween Party – See Photos

Controversial reality stars are in one another’s arms again after BIP sex scandal.

By
Posted on
DeMario Jackson Picks Up Bikini Clad Corinne Olympios At Halloween Party – See Photos thumbnail
View gallery 6
MEGA
DeMario Jackson Picks Up Bikini Clad Corinne Olympios At Halloween Party – See Photos
1 of 6
They were involved in one of summer's biggest scandals. But it looks like Corinne Olympios, 25, and DeMario Jackson, 31, have put that behind them. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Photo credit: MEGA

Muscleman DeMario picked-up Corinne at the Maxim Halloween Party at the weekend and the former bitter enemies were all smiles again.

Photo credit: MEGA

Olympios turned heads wearing a tiny a silver bikini with matching heels – teamed with a see-through pink robe complete with white feathers.

Photo credit: MEGA

The pair has been spotted out and about on various occasions since their ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ scandal cooled.

Photo credit: MEGA

The couple was at the heart of a scandal that led to a temporary shutdown in production of the hit ABC series after she alleged he had been inappropriate with her.

Photo credit: MEGA

But she later told host Chris Harrison: “It's just a really unfortunate, annoying situation that had to go down. I definitely over-drank. I did. I was also on some medication that you're not supposed to drink on, which I didn't know.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: MEGA

Comments