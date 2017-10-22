DeMario Jackson Picks Up Bikini Clad Corinne Olympios At Halloween Party – See Photos
They were involved in one of summer's biggest scandals. But it looks like Corinne Olympios, 25, and DeMario Jackson, 31, have put that behind them. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Photo credit: MEGA
Muscleman DeMario picked-up Corinne at the Maxim Halloween Party at the weekend and the former bitter enemies were all smiles again.
The couple was at the heart of a scandal that led to a temporary shutdown in production of the hit ABC series after she alleged he had been inappropriate with her.
Photo credit: MEGA
But she later told host Chris Harrison: “It's just a really unfortunate, annoying situation that had to go down. I definitely over-drank. I did. I was also on some medication that you're not supposed to drink on, which I didn't know.”
