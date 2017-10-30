‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Deena Cortese Ties The Knot In Gorgeous Vineyard Ceremony

Deena Cortese, 30, tied the knot with her longtime love Chris Buckner this weekend in Egypt, NJ. The former Jersey Shore star said "I do" to her love during a gorgeous outdoor ceremony at Laurita Winery! The couple's family and friends were present to celebrate their nuptials at the stunning vineyard wedding – as were Deena's former castmates! Click through RadarOnline.com's , 30, tied the knot with her longtime lovethis weekend in Egypt, NJ. The former Jersey Shore star said "I do" to her love during a gorgeous outdoor ceremony at Laurita Winery! The couple's family and friends were present to celebrate their nuptials at the stunning vineyard wedding – as were Deena's former castmates! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more about Deena's special day

Deena Cortese had the fairytale wedding of the century this weekend with her doting beau Chris Buckner.

The love-struck duo was joined by their mothers: Joann Cortese and Julie Buckner. They also celebrated with Deena's wonderful bridesmaids – Joanie Maiorella, Mallory Pazder and Shannon Buckner – who wore purple and black "I Do" T-shirts for the happy occasion. Chris' brothers were the couples' best men.

Julie, Chris' mother said of Deena: "I could tell right from that moment that I met her that this was the girl for him. It's so crazy because they're completely opposite but they're completely the same in the same way."

For her walk down the aisle, the Jersey Shore star went for an icy white ball gown. "When Deena tried this particular dress on, she cried," Deena's mom told Radar. "She continued to try on dresses but we said we would hold this dress to the end. She put it on again and she cried and said, 'Ma, this is the dress.'"

The rustic outdoor wedding, Deena claimed, was "built around [her] dad" who passed away just last year.

Before the ceremony, a source claimed Deena couldn't "wait to marry Chris, and then party" with their friends.

As Radar reported, Deena's bridesmaids included her sister, Chris' sister, and her longtime friend.

Deena and Chris expressed their love for each other, promising in their vows to be each other's "constant friend" and "faithful partner" forever.

"He looked exactly like I imagined. Handsome and amazing," Deena said of seeing her now-husband for the first time as she walked down the aisle.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Vinny Guadagnino! In true Jersey Shore form, Deena's former castmates showed up to support their favorite gal . In the audience wereand