Debbie Rowe Looks Sickly Amid Tragic Cancer Battle: ‘She Is By No Means Cured’

Tragic Debbie Rowe
was just spotted looking content amid her heartbreaking cancer crisis while out in L.A. with a young male pal, RadarOline.com has learned. The American nurse – who was previously married to the late Michael Jackson
– got lunch in the sunny town after paying a visit to her doctor. As a source said to Radar, “She has treated it very aggressively with chemo.” Despite her debilitating health crisis, Paris Jackson
’s 58-year-old mother was al smiles while on her latest outing.
Looking sickly and aged, yet keeping her spirits up, Debbie met up with a friend for a bite tot eat, after yet another frightening doctor’s appointment.
“She is not out of the woods by any means. She wants to feel good about herself and she wants to live her life,” said a source exclusively to Radar, but “She is by no means cured.
Booming 19-year-old model, Paris, has “become very close to her mom,” in recent years and it “is very tragic” to see her in her current sickly state, according to the source.
Sick Debbie has reportedly been spending “as much time with Paris as possible,” since “her dying wish was to be close to her daughter.”
As Radar revealed, Paris was spotted spending time with her mother following her breast cancer chemotherapy treatment back
in February. “Her and Paris are really close, closer than ever before and it is really difficult for her” claimed the source.
Debbie just “wants to live her life and she does not want to be tied to a hospital bed. Right now she is taking it one day at a time,” added the insider. “Everyone is praying for a miracle.”
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.