Getty Images Getty Images Debbie Reynolds diedCarrie Fisher, and left behind a legacy of scandal! Click through these 10 slides to relive Reynolds’ life of chaos and turmoil. died just a day after her daughter, and left behind a legacy of scandal! Click through these 10 slides to relive Reynolds’ life of chaos and turmoil.

Getty Images Getty Images Reynolds married Eddie Fisher in 1955, and they had two children (Carrie and Todd) together. But, the couple divorced just four years later after he had an affair with Reynolds’ friend Elizabeth Taylor!

Getty Images Getty Images Reynolds and Taylor grew up together and were inseparable. Reynolds even served as Taylor’s matron of honor in her wedding to Mike Todd, and Eddie was Todd’s best man. Todd tragically died in a plane crash in 1958, and Eddie’s condolences towards Taylor became an affair.

Getty Images Getty Images The Singing In The Rain star and Taylor’s friendship was severed for years, but they reconciled before Taylor’s death. They mistakenly booked a trip on the same cruise — and rekindled their friendship on board. The women later worked together in a movie made by the now-deceased Star Wars actress.

Getty Images Getty Images Reynolds went on to marry Harry Karl — but didn’t get her happy ending. His gambling habits and love for hookers ended up costing her $7 million. She was then forced to pay him $2 million in their divorce settlement.

Getty Images Getty Images “I couldn’t believe he had done that to my perfect mother,” her daughter later slammed . “Harry Karl was a very weird guy, stupid and afraid.”

Getty Images Getty Images Reynolds’ third marriage was to Richard Hamlett — who proposed to her on the first date. She later revealed in her memoir, Unsinkable, that she “married the devil” when she said “I do.”

Getty Images Getty Images She confessed that he was more concerned with her money than he was with her — and their business ventures together ended up being flops.

Getty Images Getty Images He ended up walking out on one of her performances to be with his mistress, and Reynolds was afraid he'd try to kill her when she found out. “I was sure he was going to toss me off the balcony,” she wrote. “One shove and all his troubles would be over. I pictured myself plummeting twelve floors to the pavement.”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Finally, according to reports, he changed the deed of their home together to only have his name on the paperwork and admitted that he never loved her during their divorce settlement negotiations.