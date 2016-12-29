1 of 8

INSTARimages.com/Splash/Getty INSTARimages.com/Splash/Getty New photos reveal Debbie Reynolds' tragic final minutes alive, as an ambulance rushed her from late daughter Carrie Fisher's Beverly Hills home on Wednesday following a stroke, where she had been discussing funeral plans with son Todd Fisher.

INSTARimages.com INSTARimages.com The sudden passing of daughter Carrie Fisher proved to be too much for Debbie Reynolds, as an insider claimed the Hollywood legend truly died of a broken heart.

INSTARimages.com INSTARimages.com As Radar reported, Reynolds, 84, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening in L.A., and died soon after from a series of strokes.

Getty Images Getty Images Though she was in fair health before the incident, the Singin' in the Rain actress lost her footing in the face of daughter Carrie's sudden passing on Tuesday at the age of 60.

Getty Images Getty Images "Family, friends and colleagues have been at the hospital and we all hoped she would pull through," an insider told Radar.

Splash News Splash News "Debbie said she was strong yesterday, but I think the death of Carrie sunk in overnight and she just gave up .”

Getty Images Getty Images The family of Hollywood royalty was thrown into a tailspin last Friday, when Fisher suffered a heart attack on a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles.