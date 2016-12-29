1 of 8
New photos reveal Debbie Reynolds' tragic final minutes alive, as an ambulance rushed her from late daughter Carrie Fisher's Beverly Hills home on Wednesday following a stroke, where she had been discussing funeral plans with son Todd Fisher.
The sudden passing of daughter Carrie Fisher proved to be too much for Debbie Reynolds, as an insider claimed the Hollywood legend truly died of a broken heart.
As Radar reported, Reynolds, 84, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening in L.A., and died soon after from a series of strokes.
Though she was in fair health before the incident, the Singin' in the Rain actress lost her footing in the face of daughter Carrie's sudden passing on Tuesday at the age of 60.
"Family, friends and colleagues have been at the hospital and we all hoped she would pull through," an insider told Radar.
"Debbie said she was strong yesterday, but I think the death of Carrie sunk in overnight and she just gave up.”
The family of Hollywood royalty was thrown into a tailspin last Friday, when Fisher suffered a heart attack on a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles.
Now, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd has lost her mother and her grandmother in the span of two days. Condolences to the family.
