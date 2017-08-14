Ryan Reynolds’ Nightmare! See The Horrific Photos Of ‘Deadpool 2’ Death Scene

Ryan Reynolds' hit Marvel movie. Click through for more. A stunt woman died on the set of the Deadpool 2 set Monday morning, and RadarOnline.com has obtained shocking photos from the horrific death scene that occurred on' hit Marvel movie. Click through for more. Photo credit: Getty Images/BACKGRID/MEGA

"A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene," VPD wrote on the social media page. Photo credit: MEGA

The fatal accident took place while the female extra was filming for a motorcycle scene, the Vancouver Police Department says. Photo credit: MEGA

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time," the network continued. Photo credit: MEGA

The investigation is still ongoing but law enforcement first announced the tragedy on Twitter.

Photos obtained by Radar show images of the frightful scene in which a motorbike crashed into a glass window leading to the stunt double's death. Photo credit: MEGA

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning,” 20th Century Fox spokesman said in a statement. Photo credit: MEGA

The Deadpool 2 death marks the second stunt man death in the United States in just one month.