Ryan Reynolds’ Nightmare! See The Horrific Photos Of ‘Deadpool 2’ Death Scene

A stunt woman died on the set
of the Deadpool 2
set Monday morning, and RadarOnline.com has obtained shocking photos from the horrific death scene that occurred on Ryan Reynolds
.
"A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene," VPD wrote on the social media page.
The fatal accident took place while the female extra was filming for a motorcycle scene, the Vancouver Police Department says.
“Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time," the network continued.
The investigation is still ongoing but law enforcement first announced the tragedy on Twitter.
Photos obtained by Radar show images of the frightful scene in which a motorbike crashed into a glass window leading to the stunt double's death.
“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning,” 20th Century Fox spokesman said in a statement.
The Deadpool 2 death marks the second stunt man death in the United States in just one month.
Bernecker died at Atlanta Medical Center after suffering massive head injuries.