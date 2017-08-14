Ryan Reynolds’ Nightmare! See The Horrific Photos Of ‘Deadpool 2’ Death Scene thumbnail

Shocking Images

Ryan Reynolds’ Nightmare! See The Horrific Photos Of ‘Deadpool 2’ Death Scene

A stunt woman was killed in a motorcycle crash during filming.

By
Posted on
Ryan Reynolds’ Nightmare! See The Horrific Photos Of ‘Deadpool 2’ Death Scene thumbnail
View gallery 10
Getty Images/BACKGRID/MEGA
Ryan Reynolds’ Nightmare! See The Horrific Photos Of ‘Deadpool 2’ Death Scene
1 of 10
A stunt woman died on the set of the Deadpool 2 set Monday morning, and RadarOnline.com has obtained shocking photos from the horrific death scene that occurred on Ryan Reynolds' hit Marvel movie. Click through for more.

Photo credit: Getty Images/BACKGRID/MEGA

"A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene," VPD wrote on the social media page.

Photo credit: MEGA

The fatal accident took place while the female extra was filming for a motorcycle scene, the Vancouver Police Department says.

Photo credit: MEGA

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time," the network continued.

Photo credit: MEGA

The investigation is still ongoing but law enforcement first announced the tragedy on Twitter.
Photos obtained by Radar show images of the frightful scene in which a motorbike crashed into a glass window leading to the stunt double's death.

Photo credit: MEGA

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning,” 20th Century Fox spokesman said in a statement.

Photo credit: MEGA

The Deadpool 2 death marks the second stunt man death in the United States in just one month.
‘The Walking Dead’ stuntman John Bernecker also passed away from a fall while filming on set.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Bernecker died at Atlanta Medical Center after suffering massive head injuries. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments