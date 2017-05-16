1 of 9
David Hasselhoff looked loved up in Miami this week while enjoying a hot-and-heavy vacation with much-younger Hayley Roberts — see the photos!
Hasselhoff was spotted in Miami alongside Welsh Hayley Roberts, who is 27 years his junior.
The pair seemed ready for the beach, both donning swimsuits and light outerwear.
Roberts donned a sexy pink bikini for the outing.
And she wasn't afraid to show it off!
Later, the pair locked lips in plain sight.
Meanwhile, according to reports, Hasselhoff's daughter, also named Hayley, was arrested for DUI in L.A. over the weekend after cops say she passed out behind the wheel while driving her Mercedes on the freeway.
The 24-year-old came to a stop on the Fallbrook off-ramp around 4 a.m.
The '80s icon didn't seem too concerned about his Sharknado actress daughter, however!
