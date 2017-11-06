David Foster Cuddles Up To Katharine McPhee 2 Weeks After Finalizing Divorce thumbnail

No Shame!

David Foster Cuddles Up To Katharine McPhee 2 Weeks After Finalizing Divorce

The musician's been parading his hot new conquest all over town.

David Foster was just spotted on a steamy ate with much-younger girlfriend Katharine McPhee, days after finalizing his divorce from Yolanda Hadid! The controversial pair only had eyes for each other, even as they sat front row at a Laker's game in Los Angeles. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos.

David Foster, 68, has no shame! Gigi and Bella Hadid's former stepfather has moved on from ex-wife Yolada, 53, and in no time – and with a newer model!

The newly divorced Canadian musician, has been parading his new conquest around town ever since he dumped Yolanda over the phone late last year!

Late last month, David took Katharine, 33, to a ritzy gala in his honor.

They showed sweet PDA during the night and despite their age difference, could not keep their hands off each other!

They were also recently spotted attending a nightclub outing together in LA – is Katharine making David feel young again?

As Radar readers know, one of the many issues in David and Yolanda's marriage, was that the musician blamed his then-wife for playing her "sick card" to get what she wanted during their relationship.

Just months after Yolanda filed for divorce, he was seen canoodling with Katharine – and it seems they're still going strong!

Before her relationship with David, Katharine was married for eight years to actor Nick Cokas, 52.

David, on the other hand, has been married four times already, and has eight children!

Do you think David Foster and Katharine McPhee are headed towards marriage? Let us know in the comments below.

