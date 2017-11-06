David Foster Cuddles Up To Katharine McPhee 2 Weeks After Finalizing Divorce

David Foster
was just spotted on a steamy ate with much-younger girlfriend Katharine McPhee
, days after finalizing his divorce from Yolanda Hadid
! The controversial pair only had eyes for each other, even as they sat front row at a Laker's game in Los Angeles. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos.
Photo credit: Getty Images
David Foster, 68, has no shame! Gigi
and Bella Hadid'
s former stepfather has moved on from ex-wife Yolada, 53, and in no time – and with a newer model!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Late last month, David took Katharine, 33, to a ritzy gala in his honor.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
They were also recently spotted attending a nightclub outing together in LA – is Katharine making David feel young again?
Photo credit: Getty Images
As Radar readers know, one of the many issues in David and Yolanda's marriage
, was that the musician blamed his then-wife for playing her "sick card" to get what she wanted during their relationship.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Just months after Yolanda filed for divorce, he was seen canoodling with Katharine – and it seems they're still going strong!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Before her relationship with David, Katharine was married for eight years to actor Nick Cokas, 52.
Photo credit: Getty Images
David, on the other hand, has been married four times already, and has eight children!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Do you think David Foster and Katharine McPhee are headed towards marriage? Let us know in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Photo credit: Getty Images