David Foster Cuddles Up To Katharine McPhee 2 Weeks After Finalizing Divorce

David Foster was just spotted on a steamy ate with much-younger girlfriend Katharine McPhee, days after finalizing his divorce from Yolanda Hadid! The controversial pair only had eyes for each other, even as they sat front row at a Laker's game in Los Angeles. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos. was just spotted on a steamy ate with much-younger girlfriend, days after finalizing his divorce from! The controversial pair only had eyes for each other, even as they sat front row at a Laker's game in Los Angeles. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos. Photo credit: Getty Images

Gigi and Bella Hadid's former stepfather has moved on from ex-wife Yolada, 53, and in no time – and with a newer model! David Foster, 68, has no shame!ands former stepfather has moved on from ex-wife Yolada, 53, and in no time – and with a newer model! Photo credit: Getty Images

Late last month, David took Katharine, 33, to a ritzy gala in his honor. Photo credit: Getty Images

They were also recently spotted attending a nightclub outing together in LA – is Katharine making David feel young again? Photo credit: Getty Images

As Radar readers know, one of the many issues in David and Yolanda's marriage , was that the musician blamed his then-wife for playing her "sick card" to get what she wanted during their relationship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Just months after Yolanda filed for divorce, he was seen canoodling with Katharine – and it seems they're still going strong! Photo credit: Getty Images

Before her relationship with David, Katharine was married for eight years to actor Nick Cokas, 52. Photo credit: Getty Images

David, on the other hand, has been married four times already, and has eight children! Photo credit: Getty Images